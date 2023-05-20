The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC ) in Mpumalanga has embarked on a voter registration drive targeting the youth in preparation for the next year’s national elections.



The country has seen a decline in youth participation in elections with only 30% of eligible young people participating in the last elections.



Speaking during the launch of the campaign at Mlumati TVET College in Nkomazi, the IEC’s Provincial Electoral Officer, Gugu Langa says young people need to know the importance of participating in elections.

Langa says, “So what we are mostly targeting is the youth because we have seen in most cases few youth or less number of youth are registered for voting , so we are here to encourage them that they must come in numbers to vote.”



“We are here today to encourage them to check their status whether they have registered, if not then we encourage them to register so that they can be able to vote in the upcoming national and provincial elections.”