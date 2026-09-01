IEC denies giving ANC extension on candidate lists

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has made it clear that it has not given the African National Congress (ANC) an additional opportunity beyond the deadline of Friday last week to submit its candidate nomination lists.

This is after the ANC released a statement on Monday, saying that it had experienced technical challenges with the IEC’s online candidate nomination system, resulting in a small number of its entries still being finalised in coordination with the commission.

The commission has stated that the system was available to political parties and independent candidates throughout the nomination process, including the cut-off date, ensuring sufficient and uninterrupted use ahead of Friday’s deadline.

In 2021, the ANC missed the August deadline to register candidates in 93 municipalities, but the commission later reopened the candidate registration process for political parties ahead of the municipal polls.

Party spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu says they are confident in the commission and are working with it to resolve the matter.