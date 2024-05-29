IEC deals with flood of voters rejected for lack of Section 24(A)

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Electoral Commission (IEC) in the Western Cape has appealed to voters who did not change their voting station not to show up at voting stations.

Voters who wanted to change their voting station had to apply to do so via a Section 24 (A) form. This application allows voters to cast their ballot away from the voting stations where they are registered.

The provincial IEC head, Michael Hendrickse, says quite a few people arrived at voting stations where they are not registered.

“We call on voters who have not submitted a S24A notice not to come to our stations. We find voters registered somewhere else, who did not apply for S24A, to come to that station, are arriving and insisting on voting. We cannot assist you, in the past could do it, law changed in 2021.”

Zululand

In Zululand, northern KwaZulu-Natal, the IEC says it is dealing with an influx of people who have been turned away without voting because they did not apply for Section 24 (A) notice.

The deadline for Section 24 (A) applications was on the 17th of May.

IEC Regional Manager in Zululand District, Mazwendoda Zungu explains, “Voters come to our voting stations here in Zululand whereas they were registered elsewhere in faraway areas. They find themselves here in Zululand requesting to vote when we check the voters’ roll and the systems we figure out that that particular voter/person is voted somewhere else where they are registered those are some of the main issues here at Ulundu and the scope of Zululand.”

No special arrangements

The IEC in the Free State says there are no special arrangements to assist patients admitted to hospitals to vote even those that applied for Special Votes.

IEC Spokesperson Mathabo Rasengane says there is no voting by anyone including patients in voting districts outside where they are registered to vote.

“No arrangements were made with hospital visits by IEC officials and no voting including patients in voting districts outside those they were registered in. We were told in no uncertain terms that voters can only vote in the voting district they are registered, unless they have notified Electoral Commission section 24 (A) that you will be voting in a district where you are not registered.”