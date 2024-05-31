IEC confirms website is back online

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) leaderboard and website are back online after experiencing interruptions, the Commission confirmed.

Despite the issues, the IEC has assured South Africa that the counting process has not been compromised.

The website shows that over 55% of voting districts have reported results. The African National Congress (ANC) is at 41%, the Democratic Alliance (DA) at 23%, the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK) at almost 11%, and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is at 9%.

Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Mawethu Mosery addressed concerns about the integrity of the process. “We are a hard copy election environment. This is a tally which means we are collecting all the hard copies and making a total so anyone can reconcile to an individual voting station to confirm that what we’ve captured is correct,” Mosery says.

“At all our capturing offices in municipalities, we have a party liaison committee who are observing the capturing of the results – so they know what came from the station, they know what is captured. It’s always there. There’s always a check,” Mosery added.

2024 Elections | IEC results dashboard currently down

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

[MEDIA STATEMENT] UPDATE ON THE PUBLIC FACING NPE SYSTEM pic.twitter.com/5xp1GDqqg9 — IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) May 31, 2024