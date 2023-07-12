The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has confirmed that Congress of the People (COPE) is still registered as a political party.

This follows the recent news of the de-registration of the party by the Companies Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC).

IEC Spokesperson, Kate Bapela says for now there is no reason that warrants a cancellation of COPE’s registration.

She says there are several reasons for the commission to cancel the registration of a political party.

Meanwhile, COPE spokesperson, Dennis Bloem says they have called an urgent Central National Committee (CNC) meeting to discuss the latest development.

He says this has serious implications for the party as they prepare for the 2024 national elections.

“I am shocked. this is news to me. I was never aware that COPE was registered as a company. I know that COPE is a political party. But now in other words COPE as a company does not exist that’s what these lawyers letters are saying. But we, as a party, I think we must arrange an urgent CNC meeting to address this because this has a serious implication for COPE,” says Bloem.