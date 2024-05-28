IEC confirms arrests for election tampering allegations

The Electoral Commission (IEC)’s Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo has confirmed that the South African Police Service has arrested two people in connection with allegations of tampering with election materials and processes.
The IEC says at least 937 000 voters were processed over the two days of special voting, a higher number than in the 2019 general elections.
Mamabolo says this augurs well for a high turnout on voting day on Wednesday.
Giving a rundown of developments at the National Results Centre in Midrand, Mamabolo states that the 107 voting stations that were affected by a taxi strike in Umtata on the first day of special voting were ultimately opened. He however raises concern about two incidents in Mpumalanga and Kwazulu Natal where the work of IEC officials was obstructed resulting in two arrests.
Mamabolo says, “We further welcome all interventions made by our law enforcement agencies. Two arrests have been effected and at least two cases are being investigated by the SAPS for interference with electoral materials as well as electoral processes. It is now up to all of us to work together to ensure that these elections are free, fair and secure – and that the outcome reflects the will of the South African electorate.”
Ballot box
He adds, “Representatives of a political party followed our presiding officer as he was taking the used ballot box back to the storage site yesterday. They handled the box. Now no party should be allowed to handle the ballot box only officials of the IEC may do so. Hence they were arrested. The other incident relates to another presiding officer indeed in Chesterville where again followers of a political party went to the home of the presiding officer to say he must account for the bulk material already delivered at the voting station.”
Seamless process