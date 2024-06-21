IEC Commissioner Nomsa Masuku granted R20 000 bail

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Electoral Commission (IEC) Commissioner Dr Nomsa Masuku has been granted R20 000 bail by the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court.

The 62-year-old was arrested earlier on Friday by the Hawks for fraud amounting to R1.2 Million.

As head of the Standard Bank’s CSI Programme for the Adopt a School Trust, Masuku allegedly flaunted processes by awarding scholarships to friends and family members.

Masuku also allegedly deposited some of the money into her personal bank account without the approval of the Trust’s committee.

The matter has been postponed to September 4.

#sapsHAWKS [UPDATE] Dr Nomsa Praisy Masuku (62), a former Standard Bank employee and current Independent Electoral Commission official appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge Magistrates following her arrest this morning by the… pic.twitter.com/WoN2hE7mog — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) June 21, 2024