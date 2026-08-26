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IEC calls on traditional leaders to support local elections

IEC meets with Contralesa representatives in in Kempton Park, East of Johannesburg.
  • IEC meets with Contralesa representatives in in Kempton Park, East of Johannesburg.
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @IECSouthAfrica
Busi Chimombe

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has called on traditional leaders to assist the commission in its preparations ahead of the local government elections. The electoral commission has met with the leadership of the Congress of Traditional Leaders in Kempton Park, East of Johannesburg.

The engagement saw the electoral management body share its elections roadmap up until 4 November with the country’s kings and queens. This is part of its ongoing outreach programme.

“We ask you to help us inform persons and people you lead in your communities, in your authorities, that they may know better, that they may be well informed and that when they practice their franchise, they practice it with knowledge. We also ask you to protect our staff; we get attacked. Our people, our staff members get attacked particularly at night. And finally, I want to ask you to feel free to engage with us in an open manner that we have,” says Chairperson of the IEC Mosotho Moepya.

Speaking at the same engagement, Congress of Traditional Leaders President Kgoshi Mathupa Mokoena urged traditional leaders to facilitate democracy in their areas by establishing a level playing field for all those contesting the upcoming local government elections.

Mokoena says while the service delivery frustrations experienced by communities have lead to calls for traditional leadership to contest the polls, this would be contrary to their role as a representative of all, regardless of political affiliation.

“We want to make a serious call to all our traditional leadership and all our people to say there must be no place where it will be declared a no-go area for any organisation. We want to allow organisations to come to our areas, spread the gospel, convey their messages. It will be up to our people to decide who they will vote for.”

 

 

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