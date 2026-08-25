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JMPD warns of traffic disruptions in Soweto ahead of Pirates game

  • Pirates fans inside a Stadium
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @orlandopirates
SABC News

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has warned motorists to expect traffic disruptions in and around Orlando, Soweto, this Tuesday afternoon.

This is due to the Orlando Pirates versus Sekhukhune United football match.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla says road closures will start at four this afternoon, with disruptions expected along several routes.

Fihla says JMPD officers will be deployed to manage traffic and urges motorists to avoid the affected routes where possible.

“They will be implemented in Mooki Street between You Hlaba and Masopha Streets. Martha Louw Street is located between Klipspruit Valley Road and Mooki Street. Adams and Rathebe Streets near the YMCA. Adams and Nzama Streets. Nkwanca and Armitage Streets. Alternative routes in the area include: From Mooki Street, motorists can use both Ballende and Masopha Streets or take the Soweto Highway, Eben Cuyler Drive and Moshoeshoe Street. Post-match traffic management (one-way systems). To facilitate the dispersal of fans following the final whistle: Klipspruit Valley Road will be converted into a one-way street, running from Martha Louw Street towards the N17 traffic circle.”

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