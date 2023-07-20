Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says the identity of the one confirmed fatality in the suspected gas blast and Bree Street road collapse is still being established. The premier says the person’s fingerprints are being matched and confirmed.

Lesufi has been addressing a media conference in Johannesburg. He says 48 people remain in hospital where they are being treated for injuries sustained in the blast.

He says search and rescue dogs were used to search the entire area. Lesufi also addressed what may have caused the blast and road collapse.

Lesufi says accommodation is being provided for the homeless, who have been affected by Wednesday’s explosion.

Authorities are yet to establish the cause of the explosion.

“The Department of Human Settlements was assigned the task of identifying the homeless and those who have been asked to leave the area. We identified 3 Kotze Street, which is at the corner of Joubert, to be the area where we will house everyone that needs housing.”

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi gives an update on current developments on Johannesburg explosion: