IDAC raises alarm over imposter pretending to be Vanara

The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), has warned members of the public against an imposter pretending to be the Acting Investigating Director of IDAC Ntuthuzelo Vanara.

IDAC says in a statement that the person uses Vanara’s name and image to solicit critical information to the detriment of unsuspecting members of the public.

It has been established that the number being used doesn’t belong to Vanara.

IDAC says the matter will be referred to the police for investigation.