Commission questions IDAC probe into Crime Intelligence officials

The Madlanga Commission has questioned the basis on which the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) launched an investigation into senior Crime Intelligence officers over allegations that they siphoned money from the secret service account.

Senior IDAC investigator Colonel Brian Padayachee told the Commission that he is the lead investigator in the matter.

Crime Intelligence Head, Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo, Major General Philani Lushaba and Nosipho Madondo were arrested in June last year following a Section 27 referral affidavit submitted by Member of Parliament Fadiel Adams.

Commissioner Sesi Baloyi challenged Padayachee on whether the referral contained sufficient grounds to justify an investigation, saying the affidavit did not explain the basis for suspecting money had been siphoned from the Secret Service Account.

Commissioner Baloyi: “Where does that suspicion come from? He doesn’t say that. Why do you say this is the basis to investigate the secret fund, secret service fund?”

Padayachee: “Commissioner, I’m finding it hard to explain it in a way that I understand it and taking it from the document and my understanding of crime intelligence too, as well. The secret service fund is open out there for many years, for more than three decades.”

Commissioner Baloyi: “I’m going to stop you. I’m going to stop you because my question has nothing to do with the historical operations of the secret service fund.”

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Padayachee maintained that the IDAC has sufficient evidence to sustain the charges against Khumalo and the other police officials. He also told the Commission that the matter was referred to the IDAC by Adams, in terms of Section 27 of the National Prosecuting Authority Act.

Commissioner: Did you say this one was a referral?

Padayachee: Yes, a referral. This matter came under a referral in terms of Section 27 of the NPA Act.

Commissioner: Thank you, Sir. Who referred it?

Padayachee: The Section 27 referral came from a member of parliament, Mr Fadiel Adams.

Padayachee was further questioned about inconsistencies in Adams’ affidavit.

The Commission heard that the statement was commissioned in Cape Town by Chief Investigator Dylan Perumal, but bore a Pretoria office stamp. Padayachee explained that investigators routinely travel with their official office stamps.

Commissioner: Does he carry around his Pretoria stamp when he travels? Because look at the stamp there. It says Pretoria.

The Commission also examined whether the IDAC had sufficient grounds to investigate allegations of fraud and corruption against Brigadier Dineo Mokwele.

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga questioned whether the allegations met the legal threshold required for an investigation under Section 27 of the National Prosecuting Authority Act, describing the inference drawn from the allegations as a “quantum leap in logic.”