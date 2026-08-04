IDAC pursuing Zondo, Mpati, and Nugent Commissions cases: Serunye

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption’s (IDAC) Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Adv Peter Serunye, has told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that while the anti-crime agency was investigating matters involving Crime Intelligence officials, including Major General Philani Lushaba and Brigadier Dineo Mokwele, the unit was also identifying potential cases arising from the recommendations of the Zondo, Mpati and the Nugent Commissions.

Serunye is giving evidence about IDAC’s investigations that led to the arrest of Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo and six other Crime Intelligence officers.

He says, “At the time of the Mokwele and Lushaba matters, a significant part of our work was to identify potential cases from the recommendations and evidence of commissions of inquiry that I’ve earlier listed, the Zondo, Mpati, and Nugent Commission.”

Serunye says, “In my group, once a possible matter was identified from a commission report, we would deliberate as a group and I would then compile a memorandum, in brackets, an application addressed to the investigating director, motivating for the authorisation of an investigation.”

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