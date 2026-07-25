IDAC ombudsman receives complaint against advocate Andrea Johnson

Lawyers for Brigadier Dineo Mokwele have filed a complaint against Independent Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head, Advocate Andrea Johnson with the IDAC ombudsman.

JUST IN: Public Interest SA has lodged a complaint with the LPC against IDAC’s Adv Andrea Johnson after her appearance at the Madlanga Commission re: “Johnson’s fitness to continue practising as a legal practitioner, serving as SA’s foremost anti-corruption prosecutor” #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/dXBQ7sskud — Canny Maphanga (@CannyMaphanga) July 23, 2026



This comes after Johnson’s appearance before the Madlanga Commission in Pretoria produced several concessions and withdrawals in relation to the fraud and corruption case against Police Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo, Mokwele and others.

One of those withdrawals saw Johnson apologise for describing Mokwele’s appointment in Crime Intelligence as “unsuitable” after evidence showed that Mokwele exceeded the expectations on her qualifications alone.

The complaint pertains to allegations of misconduct and misuse of prosecutorial authority, among other things.