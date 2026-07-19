IDAC Ombud Judge Raulinga to brief media on oversight office

Retired Judge Takalani Joseph Raulinga will on Sunday afternoon brief the media in Pretoria on progress made in establishing the Office of the Independent Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) Oversight Judge.

Raulinga, who is the oversight Judge for the Independent Directorate Against Corruption, will also outline the office’s strategic direction.

This follows Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi’s recent launch of the office.

The aim of establishing the office is to strengthen IDAC’s accountability and uphold its integrity.

Fresh concerns are being raised about the independence and credibility of the anti-corruption unit, IDAC, amid growing debate over the structure of its newly established oversight mechanism.

Questions have emerged over proposals that grant the Minister of Justice a role in recommending appointments to the IDAC Ombud’s office, with critics warning that the arrangement could compromise the watchdog’s autonomy and weaken public confidence in its ability to hold powerful individuals accountable.

Wits School of Governance professor Alex van den Heever argues that true independence requires both institutional and financial safeguards.

He says the ombud’s budget is not sufficiently ring-fenced and cautions that the reforms may create the appearance of accountability without adequately insulating the office from political influence.

His concerns come as retired Judge Takalani Raulinga, the inaugural IDAC Ombud, prepares to outline the mandate, operations and strategic direction of the newly established oversight office.

The briefing takes place against the backdrop of mounting scrutiny following allegations made at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry involving senior IDAC officials and the directorate’s head, Advocate Andrea Johnson.

Testimony before the commission has triggered questions about governance and ethical conduct within the anti-corruption body, prompting Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Andy Mothibi to acknowledge the potential damage to public trust.

Professor Alex van den Heever from Wits School of Governance says, “The minister of justice gets to select the people that the ombud will employ and make use of. That again compromises the independence of the organisation. The budget itself is not sufficiently ring-fenced from the rest of the budget in the department, under the portfolio of the Minister of Justice”.

“The issue is that you require an independent budget and budget process for the establishment of such bodies. That doesn’t exist. So, my concern is that we might have the veneer of a process to kind of rectify the sense of trust in IDAC, which has clearly been compromised. But you can’t address that by putting in place a structure that itself is not adequately independent. We can’t just call things independent and assume they are. They’re not. You have to design them to be independent“, he adds.

Video | Oversight Office aims to restore IDAC credibility: Professor Alex van den Heever weighs in