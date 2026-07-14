IDAC’s Padayachee rejects Mkhwanazi’s ‘unqualified’ claim

A senior investigator at the Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), a unit of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), has rejected KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s statement against him.

Brian Padayachee, who is testifying before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria, is referring to Mkhwanazi’s utterance that he was appointed without necessary qualifications.

Padayachee says claims that he is not qualified are baseless. “I’ve served the SAPS for 38 and a half years. I was head hunted and thereafter appointed as a senior investigator in October 2021 on contract by the former investigating director Advocate Hermione Cronje who was the head of the investigating directorate at that time.”

The commission is currently leading with the IDAC stream.

Padayachee says that there was no merit to Mkhwanazi’s utterances that he was not qualified for the job.

“Thus, I put it upfront, that the allegations that I was appointed to a senior position within IDAC- in the circumstances that I don’t have the requisite skills, experience, and qualifications- is void, empty, and bereft of factual foundation- it is baseless.”

“Before my appointment, I had been involved in many successful investigations. It is appropriate for me to mention a few- at the time of my appointment, I investigated and or had previously been involved the Ntshanga Massacre, in the year 2000. [I was] so involved that I received a commendation from the provincial commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal,” explains Padayachee.

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