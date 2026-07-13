IDAC head will not testify at Madlanga Commission due to illness

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has postponed the anticipated testimony of Investigating Directorate Against Corruption head, Advocate Andrea Johnson, after she failed to appear before the commission on medical grounds.

Her legal representatives submitted a medical certificate indicating that Johnson had been rushed to hospital after suffering from an undiscovered illness.

Johnson’s counsel, Advocate Apla Bodlani, says he was told of his client’s medical emergency shortly before arriving at the Bridgette Mabandla Justice College to testify on Monday morning.

“Yes, shortly before my arrival on the venue this morning, the representative of the client received a telephone call from one of Advocate Johnson’s protectors, informing us that she is not able to be with us. They are rushing her to hospital. I don’t know what has happened. This happened this morning. This happened this morning, as well on the way to the venue. And then during the adjournment, only then were we able to get a sick note or a medical certificate from her doctor, says Bodlani”

IDAC Head, Advocate Andrea Johnson has been rushed to hospital and will not testify before the Madlanga Commission today. Johnson faces allegations of improper conduct in her handling of a criminal complaint against Maj-Gen Feroz Khan #SABCNews https://t.co/j5sdRFEpdt — Canny Maphanga (@CannyMaphanga) July 13, 2026

Johnson was expected to respond to serious allegations that, while serving as a senior prosecutor in 2018, she leaked a confidential assault and intimidation docket involving Crime Intelligence deputy head Major General Feroz Khan.

Evidence presented before the commission alleges that information from the complaint against Khan was emailed to him before he provided a warning statement to investigators, raising concerns that he may have been given an opportunity to tailor his version of events.

The allegations emerged through testimony from several witnesses, including a protected witness and former Hawks investigators, who claimed that confidential case documents were improperly shared with Khan while he was the subject of the investigation. Johnson has yet to respond publicly before the commission to the claims.

A new date for her evidence will be determined at a later stage.