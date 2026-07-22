IDAC head questioned on Belochan involvement in Khumalo’s case

Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head Advocate Andrea Johnson has been explaining the involvement of investigator Sunil Belochan in Crime Intelligence Dumisani Khumalo’s case.

Witness N, who had appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, alleged that Belochan had been involved in extorting money from Eastern Cape shopkeepers since the early 2000s.

During her testimony before the commission in Pretoria, Johnson confirmed that Belochan and Ayanda Mbalo executed the warrant of arrest of Khumalo at the OR Tambo International Airport.

Responding to Commissioner Sandile Khumalo’s questions about the title and function of investigators, Johnson said they execute warrants of arrest

Commissioner Khumalo: “But why do you call them investigators if all they are doing is execute the warrant?

Advocate Johnson: “Because that is the designation, Chair.”

Commissioner Khumalo: “But their role is that of investigators?”

Advocate Johnson: “Yes.”

Commissioner Khumalo: “Their normal role?”

Advocate Johnson: “Yes, investigators executing a warrant of arrest.”