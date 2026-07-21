IDAC head fails to provide documents relating to Khumalo’s arrest

Madlanga Commission evidence leader Advocate Mahlape Sello says the Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) was required to produce documents relating to the arrest of Crime Intelligence head Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo on Monday.

IDAC head Andrea Johnson has taken the stand before the Commission to testify on allegations against her, including claims linked to the arrest of Khumalo and six other Crime Intelligence officers.

However, IDAC’s legal counsel, Advocate Apla Bodlani, told the Commission that Johnson is not in possession of the requested documents.

Bodlani says the documents are now under the control of Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions (DNDPP) Advocate Nicolette Bell and requested that a formal subpoena be issued.

“In the short time that I’ve been involved with IDAC, my experience has been that there’s a lot of authorisations and red tape … the typical thing that you would find in government institutions. So in as much as I would make a few calls and nudge and ask that the documents be made available, I would still request that a formal subpoena be issued. So that when it is later asked on what basis specific documents were made available, then there’s something to rely on,” explains Bodlani.

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