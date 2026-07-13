IDAC head Andrea Johnson set to appear before Madlanga Commission

The head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) advocate Andrea Johnson will appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry when it resumes it hearings in Pretoria this morning.

Witness O from Crime Intelligence as well as Hawks officials Kobus Roelefse and Mark McLean made allegations against advocate Johnson when they testified before the commission.

They accused advocate Johnson of interfering in investigations related to a complaint against suspended Crime Intelligence head Major-General Feroz Khan.

The complaint relates to the alleged intimidation and assault of Brigadier Leonora Phetle, a Crime Intelligence officer.

The commission heard that Johnson allegedly asked former journalist Barry Bateman to obtain the confidential complaint filed against Khan.

Witness O testified that she later forwarded the complaint to Johnson, who allegedly shared it with Khan.

Colonel Kobus Roelefse told the commission that giving Khan access to the complaint before he was interviewed could have allowed him to tailor his version of events to the complainant’s statement.

VIDEO | Batohi, Johnson face misconduct allegations:

On Friday, the commission heard allegations that senior IDAC investigator Sunil Belochan extorted money from Pakistani shopkeepers in the Eastern Cape from the early 2000s.

Witness N, a member of the KwaZulu-Natal Political Killings Task Team, told the Commission that Belochan allegedly demanded regular protection payments from Pakistani business owners who lacked the necessary documentation or business permits.

She further testified that one of the shopkeepers, Asif Mohammed, questioned how a person with an outstanding warrant of arrest could be appointed to IDAC.

“In particular, he asked me, as a law enforcement officer, how can a person who is a wanted suspect with a J50 warrant of arrest, work for an organisation such as IDAC? I asked him what was he talking about, and he then showed me an article displaying that a warrant for arrest was issued for Mr Belochan.”

Madlanga Commission | Focus on anti-corruption directorate