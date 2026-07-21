IDAC head Andrea Johnson to appear before Madlanga Commission

The Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head, Advocate Andrea Johnson, is expected to take the stand at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry this Tuesday morning.

Johnson, who was due to testify last Monday, was unable to appear after being rushed to hospital ahead of her scheduled testimony.

She has been implicated by several witnesses, who allege that she interfered in investigations and defeated the ends of justice in a matter involving suspended Crime Intelligence deputy head Major General Feroz Khan.

She has been accused of sharing sensitive information relating to an alleged assault and intimidation case involving Khan.

It is alleged that Khan assaulted and intimidated a Crime Intelligence Brigadier Leonora Phetle in 2018.

Johnson is also expected to answer questions about a separate matter involving Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo and former BMW engineer-turned-SAPS Brigadier Dineo Mokwele.

VIDEO | Batohi, Johnson face misconduct allegations: