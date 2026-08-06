IDAC DDPP responsible for proposing investigation team: Sesoko

The Head of Investigations and Operations at the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), Matthews Sesoko, has testified that a Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DDPP), Advocate Peter Serunye, is responsible for submitting a request to authorise an investigation and proposing the investigation team in IDAC matters.

Sesoko, who has taken the stand at the Madlanga Commission, is continuing IDAC’s stream of testimony.

Previous evidence before the commission suggested that the investigation and subsequent prosecution of seven Crime Intelligence officials was not assigned a DDPP when the matter first appeared in court.

Sesoko further testified that DDPPs report directly to the Investigative Director.

“So how we operate at IDAC, Chair, the prosecution-led investigation presupposes that it is a multidisciplinary team that is led by the DDPP. It will have a lead prosecutor, a lead investigator, a lead criminal investigator, a lead financial investigator. Then there’ll also be other lower-ranking investigators and lower-ranking financial investigators,” adds Sesoko.

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