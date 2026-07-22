IDAC boss Andrea Johnson returns to Madlanga Commission hot seat

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head Advocate Andrea Johnson returns to the Madlanga Commission on Wednesday morning to continue her testimony.

Johnson, who began testifying on Tuesday, disputed evidence by senior IDAC investigator Colonel Brian Padayachee that investigators were never provided with Section 27 referral affidavits in the criminal matter involving Intelligence head Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo.

The IDAC head told the commission that the referral affidavit is used to identify the allegations, determine possible offences and guide the scope of the investigation.

She suggested that Padayachee may have been referring to a separate investigation arising from the State Capture Commission’s recommendations, which did not require a Section 27 referral affidavit.

Madlanga Commission | IDAC head Adv Andrea Johnson back on the stand:

On Tuesday, Johnson dismissed allegations that Crime Intelligence head Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo was arrested because he was the coordinator of the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT).

She told the Commission that Khumalo and his six co-accused face charges under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, as well as fraud and other related offences.

Johnson testified that IDAC investigated Khumalo in his capacity as Divisional Commissioner of Crime Intelligence over allegations of unlawful conduct.

“The fact that Lt Gen. Khumalo also held another portfolio, in relation to the PKTT, was not within our knowledge. At no stage was I, as head of IDAC, aware that Lt Gen. Khumalo had anything to do with the PKTT, let alone being its convenor. In any event, even had I been aware of the same, such would have been irrelevant because of the reasons for his arrest.”

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