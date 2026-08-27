ICRC, UJ launch board game to teach young people rules of war

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) says it is important for young people to understand the rules of war as conflicts continue to affect millions of people around the world.

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) and the Committee launched a board game that uses real-world conflict scenarios to challenge players to apply the rules of war under pressure, transforming complex legal principles into an engaging and practical learning experience.

The aim is to teach participants that even during war, the suffering of people must be limited by strict rules of human decency and legal restraint.

This board game, played by four players, is similar to a 30-second game.

One player picks a small card with the answers and describes the words to the other three players, who try to guess them.

Players have less than 30 seconds to guess as many international humanitarian legal terms as possible.

For example words like war crimes, sanctions, amnesty, and safe zones.

The game makes learning fun and interactive.

Bako Jane, who is with the International Committee of the Red Cross, says, “This game is like the one of 30 seconds. If you’ve played the 30 seconds, it makes you think on top of your feet, but also I believe that this is a perfect tool that is going to excite the young person to be able to understand international material, from the very basic understanding of the laws, understanding what these laws are all about, and I believe it’s the perfect tool that can be used, not only for the young people, but I believe also the university students, especially those who are interested in understanding international material.”

Some academics have welcomed the game saying the time-based challenge adds an element of excitement, while allowing them to think quickly and apply the law to scenarios inspired by the realities of armed conflict.

“It will help us understand the rules of war better because it is fun. It’s accessible. It’s something that is innovative. It takes education and learning about war outside of the walls of a university, into your living room, into the palm of your hand. It’s also interesting for me, as an academic seeing that such a serious topic actually can be discussed in such a fun way. So, that’s what I really like about the game.”

With around 130 armed conflicts globally, Africa accounts for 40% of them stretching for more than two decades.

Jea-Nicolas Paquet-Rouleau from the International Committee of the Red Cross says reaching young people is particularly important in a continent with the world’s youngest population.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Alvin Botes says the game is designed not only for university students, but can also be used to strengthen understanding of the law among legal practitioners and members of the judiciary and people engaging in day-to-day diplomacy.

And while a board game cannot stop a war, those behind the game hope it can help build something fundamental – a better understanding of the rules designed to limit the human cost of conflict.