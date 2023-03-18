The African National Congress (ANC) has described the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) issuing of a warrant of arrest for Russian President Vladimir Putin as ill-advised and has the potential to exacerbate the Russian-Ukraine conflict.

The Court in The Hague has issued a warrant for Putin to be charged with crime against humanity.

Putin is scheduled to come to South Africa for the BRICS summit later this year in Pretoria as the Chair convenes the annual meeting of the BRICS club.

This is, however, not the first time that South Africa finds itself in a similar predicament. In 2015, during the Jacob Zuma administration, Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir escaped arrest in the country after an ICC issued a warrant of arrest against him.

Speaking to the SABC ahead of the party president Cyril Ramaphosa’s engagement with civil society at Johannesburg City Hall, the ANC Head of Campaigns, Mdumiseni Ntuli, says the imminent arrest of Putin will not solve anything.

ANC president Ramaphosa consults with civil society at Johannesburg City Hall

Share article