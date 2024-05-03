ICC breaks silence on Netanyahu charges rumour

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has broken its silence amid speculation it may issue warrant of arrest against Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The ICC’s office of the Prosecutor says it’s aware of the significant public interest in its investigations.

The ICC says it always seeks to engage constructively with all stakeholders, however when individuals threaten to retaliate against the court, in fulfilment of its mandate, make decisions about investigations or cases falling within its jurisdiction such threats even when not acted upon constitute offence against administration of justice under article 70 of the Rome Statute.

It is said that the ICC has been under immense pressure to act on atrocities committed in Gaza.

But Israeli government has fought back, saying it’s got a right for self defense against Hamas in Gaza.

The ICC further says all attempts to impede, intimidate or improperly influence its officials must cease immediately.