ICASA recommends half-million Rand fine for SABC over DA ad refusal

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) should be fined half a million rand for refusing to play the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s advertisement, ICASA’s Complaints & Compliance Committee (CCC) has recommended on Friday.

The CCC has found that the SABC’s refusal to air the DA’s political ad had no legal basis under the Electronic Communication Act or regulation.

Earlier in the month, DA leader John Steenhuisen argued that the move by the SABC not to air the advertisement was politically motivated. He added that SABC’s stance goes against the right to freedom of speech.