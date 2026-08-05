Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Icasa notes planned Nehawu strike

  • [FILE IMAGE] | Nehawu members during a march.
  • Image Credits :
  • Nehawu Facebook
SABC News

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) says it has noted the planned strike action by the trade union, Nehawu, at the regulator after wage negotiations between the two parties broke down.

The dispute stems from ongoing cost-of-living adjustment talks.

​Icasa tabled a final offer of a 4.5% wage increase in June, which Nehawu rejected.

​The regulator says while it respects the union’s right to strike, it is currently facing severe financial constraints and a budget deficit.

​However, the authority has reassured stakeholders that business continuity measures are in place and its offices will remain open to prevent service disruptions.

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News