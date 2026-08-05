Icasa notes planned Nehawu strike

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) says it has noted the planned strike action by the trade union, Nehawu, at the regulator after wage negotiations between the two parties broke down.

The dispute stems from ongoing cost-of-living adjustment talks.

​Icasa tabled a final offer of a 4.5% wage increase in June, which Nehawu rejected.

​The regulator says while it respects the union’s right to strike, it is currently facing severe financial constraints and a budget deficit.

​However, the authority has reassured stakeholders that business continuity measures are in place and its offices will remain open to prevent service disruptions.