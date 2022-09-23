Suspended African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General, Ace Magashule says those who are handling the country’s law enforcement agencies are behind the continued postponements of the multi-million rand Asbestos case at the Bloemfontein High Court.

He told a large media contingent outside of the court that he will continue to be a member of the ANC and will be nominated for a position at the upcoming 55th National Elective Conference in December.

Magashule said a mouthful to ANC members who came to show him support as he made yet another appearance at the Bloemfontein High Court.

Following the postponement of his case, the visibly irritated Magashule says the intention is to prevent him from standing for a leadership position in the ANC during the upcoming 55th National Elective conference in December.

He says there’s a plot to kill the ANC so that it can rule within a coalition with the Democratic Alliance (DA) at the 2024 general elections.

Magashule adds that he’ll defend the ANC and South Africa will see as times goes on.

“They keep on postponing the case quite deliberately because the intention is to kill the ANC. And to the members of the ANC throughout the country, don’t allow the ANC to be killed and be part of the DA, which is an ideological enemy. That’s the thing, but time will tell and you will see that indeed we’ll save this ANC,” Magashule said.

Magashule has conceded that the ANC has failed the people of South Africa and that is why there is a high rate of unemployment in the country. He says it’s a shame that ANC leaders only choose to be on the ground only during the elections period.

“We have failed our people who are the ANC members, leaders on grounds. When people March against high petrol prices, high food prices and high electricity in Soweto and somewhere else, unemployment, where are these ANC leaders? The ANC leaders are going to March with people for 2024 and say come vote ANC. How will people vote ANC?” asks Magashule.

The suspended ANC Secretary-General says more needs to be done by the country and the ANC to honour former president Jacob Zuma. He says these internal political battles are not doing the ANC any good, but will kill the party. He recently visited Zuma in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal.

