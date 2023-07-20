The owner of the Enyobeni tavern in East London, Siyakhangela Ndevu, says he will not deal immediately with the findings of the Buffalo City Metro regarding the building in which the tavern was housed in.

Ndevu is appearing before the East London Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning where he and his wife, Vuyokazi, are accused of selling alcohol to minors.

The metro found that the Enyobeni tavern was erected without an approved building plan and used to run a business in a residential zone.

The metro says a legal process is now underway which expects the transgressors to seize operations and demolish the structure.

“No, I am not going to follow it right now, I am just going to let it go. I know those people; they were just in court to attract media attention. So, I am not going to respond to that, I will deal with that later.”

Illegal sale of liquor to minors

A senior manager responsible for the issuing of liquor licences at the Eastern Cape Liquor Board starts testifying in the trial.

Phumlani Tyali tells the court that the owners of the tavern were non-compliant in terms of the Liquor Act as selling alcohol to minors and allowing them into the establishment is unlawful in terms of the Act.

He adds that the terms and conditions of the licence are explained to the holder, in their preferred language, each time it is renewed.

One year later

The young people died at the tavern over a year ago during a pen down celebration party.

According to reports by the Department of Health, the young people died of asphyxiation but their parents have rejected the report, alleging that some information is being withheld from them.

And for the families of the deceased, many parents are still struggling to come to terms with the loss of their children.

In the report below from last month, a father remembers the son he lost: