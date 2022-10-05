Ousted City of Johannesburg Mayor Doctor Mpho Phalatse says she will continue to fight for the people of the city following her ousting from office.
Briefing the media earlier on Wednesday, she referred to herself as the Executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg, saying that this will be confirmed by the court next week Tuesday.
Phalatse maintains that the ANC, which is now holding the seat of the mayor, acquired this position through corrupt processes and this will soon change. She has called on the public to join the fight on social media and other platforms available to them and reclaim their city.
Phalatse admits that being in a coalition is not easy, but this is worth fighting for, working with other political parties represented in council.
“A court victory alone will not see this city restored to a trusted government. There is a political battle to be fought too, a battle to appeal to the senses of political parties who genuinely care about our city and its residents, parties whose voters entrusted them with ensuring that the ANC does not get its hands on their rates and taxes. These parties have an obligation to their voters, a duty to rise above party politics, to choose to enter the fight and joining others to keep the ANC out,” says Phalatse.