Former SARS executive Ivan Pillay has told Parliament’s Section 194 Inquiry that he took early retirement just to access his pension and asked to be rehired.

Pillay testified until late Friday night, in the inquiry into suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

After cross-examination , MPs had their question and answer session and interaction with Pillay. ATM leader Vuyo Zungula was one of the MPs who questioned him.

One of Mkhwebane’s investigations into SARS, related to Pillay’s retirement and rehiring by SARS. This was Pillay’s confirmation during the interaction.

“PILLAY: What I know is that I wanted to access my money in the pension fund, so I wanted to retire from the fund. And I asked for to be rehired. And it’s there apparently. And the key decision, if you have a retirement is agreed to , then what kicks in is that the penalty is then paid by the employer. ZUNGULA: Did I here you correctly, you said you wanted to retire because you wanted access to your funds and you wanted to be rehired? PILLAY: Yes.”