Former Tshwane Mayor Murunwa Makwarela is adamant that he had informed the city that a court had declared him insolvent in 2016.

The City of Tshwane is without a leader yet again after Congress of the People’s (COPE) Makwarela was disqualified from continuing as Mayor.

He says he will approach the High Court in Pretoria to interdict the City Manager, Johann Mettler’s announcement of his sudden exit.

Makwarela says although he did not submit a rehabilitation certificate, he is not guilty of any wrongdoing.

“I had no reason to doubt the curator just because he was the one who was in charge of the process and I was the subject matter. There are declaration documents from the party and also council, so I have declared that at some point I was declared insolvent. It was my duty to disclose and it is also the duty of other organs of state to either disqualify or go along with my declaration. The declaration was there in front of their eyes and I was not disqualified.”

VIDEO: Prof. Dirk Kotze on Makwarela being disqualified as Tshwane Councillor and mayor: