I survived two assassination attempts : Sibanyoni

Taxi boss Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni says that there have been many attempts on his life.

He is testifying before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria, where he is responding to allegations of extortion and money laundering made by previous witnesses, including suspended police Sergeant Fannie Nkosi.

Sibanyoni is also linked to senior police figures and tenders in Tshwane.

He says, “The violence and persecution to which I have been subjected over many years has not been suffered by me alone; it has been borne by my entire family, who have lived for years in the shadow of threats that I have endured, at extraordinary personal cost, to shield them from. When gunmen opened fire upon me in 2006 and again in August 2022, it was not merely a man they shot; it was a husband and a father.”

Sibanyoni says his faith has been central to enduring what he describes as extraordinary personal danger.

Sibanyoni says, “I’ve worked with God throughout my adult life, and my faith has been the bedrock of my endurance through circumstances of extraordinary personal danger and institutional failure. I do not regard my survival of two assassination attempts as mere fortune. I regard it as providence. This faith is not peripheral to who I am. It is constitutive of it.”

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