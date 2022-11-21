Cristiano Ronaldo believes his explosive interview, in which the Manchester United forward said he had been betrayed by the club and was being forced out, had not been a distraction in the Portugal changing room in the World Cup.

The Portugal captain said that he is not worried about how his actions will impact the squad, adding that he feels great about their chances of winning the World Cup.

Ronaldo said, “I don’t have to think about what other people think. I speak when I want. The players know me really well for many years and know the type of person I am. ”

After missing Thursday’s friendly against Nigeria in Lisbon due to a stomach problem, Ronaldo has been training as usual with team mates since arriving in Qatar on Friday and he said he feels in shape.

Ronaldo also said, “I feel that the Portugal squad has amazing potential. I think we can win for sure, but we need to focus on the next game. So, it’s focusing on Ghana, get a win and go from there. We will see in the end who the best team is, but I believe Portugal is the best team in this World Cup. But we need to show it on the pitch.”

Portugal is in World Cup Group H with Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea.

Video | 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar kicks off in colourful opening ceremony