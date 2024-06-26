I serve at the behest of the ANC: Kodwa

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Newly sworn-in National Assembly member for the African National Congress (ANC) Zizi Kodwa insists that he serves at the behest of the party.

He was among those sworn in yesterday, including 58 MPs from the uMkhonto weSizwe Party.

Kodwa resigned as Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture and member of the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) about two weeks ago, following his appearance in court on allegations of corruption.

He says he is serving as a member of the ANC.

“The list of the party has been certified. I am on that list. You are expected as a member on the list to be sworn in, that is why I am here today (June 26, 2024),” adds Kodwa.

VIDEO | More on the story below: