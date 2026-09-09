I never thought I’d be in court over renovations: Mapisa-Nqakula

Former National Assembly Speaker and Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, says she never thought she would have to appear in court to account for renovations at her home.

This comes as Mapisa-Nqakula spends her third day on the witness stand in her corruption and money-laundering trial.

MAPISA-NQAKULA TRIAL | Former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is being questioned about renovations to her home and who funded the work. pic.twitter.com/bjQGnVgpJe — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 9, 2026



The State alleges that illicit cash payments made to Mapisa-Nqakula by military contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu were used to fund renovations at her Bruma home between 2018 and 2020.

Her interior designer, Nomsa Shabangu, testified last month that Mapisa-Nqakula and her husband paid her about R1.7 to R1.8 million mostly in cash, for renovations, furniture and decor.

Mapisa-Nqakula has denied using illicit funds, saying she took a long time to learn how to use EFTs and the construction team.

“Firstly, let me speak about myself, counsel. I am not an EFT person. Ever since they’ve done away with cheques, I’ve struggled. It took me a very long time, my lady, to learn how to use this EFT. I only got to learn about it now that I am in retirement.”

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