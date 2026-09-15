I never encountered TRC cases information or reports: Sitole

Former National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has told the TRC Cases Inquiry that he never encountered any information or reports related to TRC Cases during his time in that position or previously, when he served as Police Commissioner in the Free State.

Sitole was testifying on day 87 of the Inquiry’s public hearings taking place in Newtown, Johannesburg.

Sitole served as National Commissioner from 2017 to 2022 and Provincial Commissioner from 2011 to 2013.

He says after the Glenister two Constitutional Court judgment of 2011, which confirmed the independence of the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), otherwise known as the Hawks from the South African Police Services, he in his portfolios, had no mandate with regards to the TRC cases.

The TRC Cases Inquiry will continue on Wednesday with the testimony of The Khulumani Support Group, representing victims and their families in their bid for reparations.

“The TRC Investigation directive was related to DPCI and DPCI was an autonomous body of investigation and the national commissioner by then did not have the mandate to deal with TRC cases as they were part and parcel of the DPCI directorate.”

Video: TRC Cases | Khampepe Commission of Inquiry | 15 September 2026