I left the ANC due to NHI Bill: Dr Letlape

Former Health Professionals Council of South Africa (HPCSA) head and former ANC member Dr Kgosi Letlape says President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plans to sign the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill was the final straw that led him to leaving the party.

Letlape who is now an ActionSA member and its newly appointed Shadow Minister of Health, sent a resignation letter to his branch secretary last week, alerting the ANC of his immediate departure from the party.

Letlape says he was never consulted in his area of expertise.

“I have been thoroughly disappointed about the performance of the party that I’ve been a member of since 2010, I’ve been a card-carrying member and there has been no progress and I think it’s a multitude of factors. Seeing young doctors that could not find work and losing healthcare professionals to violence and none of those cases of healthcare professionals get solved. I have been in the party and I’ve never been engaged in a serious manner on policy matters affecting an area that I am active in.”