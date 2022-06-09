Ukrainian soldiers have described their experiences fighting on the frontline with Russia in the Donetsk region, with one saying “I have never experienced anything like this”.

In video footage said to be shot in Marinka, Donetsk region on Wednesday, provided by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence on Thursday , they accused Russian forces of using phosphorus weapons.

They explode in the air and fall down like snow during daylight. In the night they look like a giant firework. The worst thing is that they don’t burn out easily. You have to cover them with a lot of ground, a soldier said.

The claims could not independently be verified.

Meanwhile Ukrainian troops claimed on Thursday to have pushed forward in intense street fighting in the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, but said their only hope to turn the tide was more artillery to offset Russia’s massive firepower.

In the south, Ukraine’s defence ministry said it had captured new ground in a counter-attack in Kherson province, aiming at the biggest swathe of territory Russia has seized since its invasion in February.