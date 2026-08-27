‘I don’t know Katiso “KT” Molefe’: Lebeya tells Madlanga Inquiry

Retired Hawks head Dr Godfrey Lebeya has denied knowing murder accused Katiso “KT” Molefe or sending members of the Hawks to disrupt an intelligence operation at Molefe’s house.

Members of the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) raided and arrested Molefe on December 6, 2024, for his alleged involvement in the murder of Vereeniging engineer, Armand Swart.

Lebeya is giving testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into criminality and infiltration of the criminal justice system.

He blamed the arrival of several police units at Molefe’s house during a raid on the failure by the police crime intelligence division to communicate and the lack of synergy in carrying out its operations.

Lebeya says, “I do not know Mr Katiso Molefe. I was not contacted by Mr Katiso Molefe; I was contacted by Malcolm X. I directed two senior managers to verify the allegations persons who were said to be claiming to be members of the DPCI (Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation) and to have been sent by me. I have never instructed the members of the DPCI to interrupt a legitimate police operation.”

LEGAL REPRESENTATION

Earlier, Lebeya’s counsel told the commission that his client’s application for legal representation funded by the South African Police Service (SAPS) was declined, forcing him to appear before the inquiry at his own expense.

Advocate Eric Nwedo has argued that the Police Deputy National Commissioner Tebello Mosikili was responsible for the decision to deny Lebeya’s application for legal funding.

Nwedo further questioned SAPS’s reasons for refusing the request, noting that a similar application was later approved for Dr Olivier when he appeared before the Khampepe Commission.

He says, “Dr Lebeya is here before this commission at his own cost, including the cost of his legal representation. On 12 November 2025, Dr Lebeya made a formal application within the SAPS for legal representation; however, that was denied or declined, and this happened through a formal notification dated 6 January 2026.”

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