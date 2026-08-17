I don’t know and I have never met Mchunu: Matlala

The attempted murder accused and businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala has testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that he does not know Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and has never met him.

Mchunu, who has been placed on leave of absence over the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT), is being investigated over his alleged links to Matlala.

It has been alleged that Matlala donated money to Mchunu in exchange for political protection and state contracts.

Matlala, who is being led in evidence by Advocate Mahlape Sello, testified that he has never offered Mchunu a gift or sponsorship, either directly or indirectly.

Sello says, “Confining ourselves to Minister Mchunu, if you look at paragraph 2.2.6 of the notice, do you confirm that you have not taken any step that constitutes an offer of gift or sponsorship to Minister Mchunu, whether directly or indirectly? Is that your position?”

Matlala responded by saying, “No, I’ve never, yes.”

He further told the commission that he has, on one occasion, met KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, adding that he does not have a relationship with him.

Matlala says, “I’m saying I cannot provide any details because my meeting with General Mkhwanazi has to do with the tender that I had with SAPS. Which now I’m attending court, and I’m charged in that matter.”

LIVE STREAM | Madlanga Commission of Inquiry: