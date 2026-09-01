I don’t have a relationship with Marimuthu: Lebeya

Retired Hawks head Dr Godfrey Lebeya has testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that he does not have a relationship with convicted drug dealer and alleged kidnapping kingpin Timmy Marimuthu.

Marimuthu’s name surfaced at the commission on Monday during the testimony of Hawks KwaZulu-Natal Lieutenant Colonel Deena Govender, who alleged that Lebeya had instructed Hawks officers to meet with Marimuthu.

Lebeya told the Commission’s Chairperson, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, that he only became aware of Marimuthu’s name during investigations into Crime Intelligence appointments.

Madlanga then asked him to explain exactly how Marimuthu featured in that context.

“So when you say it was in that context that Mr Marimutu featured, how exactly did he feature?”

Lebeya responded, “This individual appears to be the spouse of Timmy Marimuthu, and most of the time, when I went to KwaZulu-Natal, I would get a call indicating that he would like to meet me. I have never met him, with the understanding that these appointments that I investigated in crime intelligence, one was not happy.”

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