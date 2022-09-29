President Cyril Ramaphosa has once again reassured the country that he is giving his full cooperation to authorities investigating the Phala Phala farm theft.

He says he reported the matter when it happened and expected that the police opened the case as required. Ramaphosa was answering questions in the National Assembly on a number of topics.

He has once again denied that there was anything criminal about the money being on his farm.

“I have said and admitted that there was a theft at the farm. I reported to a general in the SAPS and he later informed me he reported to another general in the SAPS. I deny that there was any form of money laundering.”

VIDEO | President Ramaphosa addresses questions around Phala Phala farm case:

Power stations

President Ramaphosa has also revealed that the remaining costs to complete the Medupi and Khusile power stations are around R33 billion. The President’s oral reply session comes at a time when Eskom has implemented stage four rolling blackouts. Ramaphosa gave MPs a breakdown of the costs for Medupi and Khusile.

“According to the information received from Eskom the remaining costs to complete Medupi is close to R19 billion. All six Medupi units have reached the stage of commercial operation and the current focus is on completing the balance of the plant and remedial works. The remaining costs to complete Khusile is around R14 billion. Four out of six Khusile units are in commercial operation and the current focus is on completing the commissioning of the remaining two units. Eskom’s intention is to complete the remaining scope of works at Medupi and Khusile within the current project budget and approved by the Eskom board .”