I belong to the ANC: Mathabatha

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has reacted on the speculation that the party’s provincial chairperson in Limpopo, Stanley Mathabatha is on the verge of leaving the ruling party to join another.

There has been reports on social medial platforms that Mathabatha will leave the ANC.

Mbalula says party members must defend the ANC.

“We must defend the revolution as the ANC and we can only do that when we are united.”

Mathabatha has also responded to the speculation.

“Secretary-General, you know me very well. I belong to the ANC. The ANC brought me up. The ANC made me what I’m today, there is no way which I can leave this glorious movement the ANC. It is my home and it will always be my home.”