A man believed to be the husband of a National Freedom Party (NFP) councillor in Nongoma Municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal has been shot dead at his home.

According to Nongoma Mayor Muziwendoda Ndabandaba, people armed with firearms stormed at the councillor’s home and demanded to see her.

Ndabandaba says when the husband told the men that his wife was not at home, they then shot him. Last month another NFP councillor, also in Nongoma, sustained gunshot wounds when he was shot at.

The suspect in that shooting incident was apprehended by community members and handed over to police.

Ndabandaba says all NFP councillors in the area are living in fear.

“What I know and what I got is that there are some suspected people came in the homestead of Mrs Zulu who is the councillor of the NFP, and they were attacked, and they killed the father of this family,” says Ndabandaba.