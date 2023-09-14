Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, has been indicted on three counts in relation to the possession of a gun while using narcotics.

Federal prosecutors brought the charges after a plea agreement on tax and gun charges fell apart in July.

This comes as House Republicans launched an impeachment inquiry in an effort to link Hunter’s business dealings to his father, but as yet have uncovered scant evidence of a direct link that would justify such a probe.

It’s a historic indictment of the son of a sitting President and comes after a plea deal that might have ended a years -long probe into Hunter Biden was rejected by a federal judge in July.

Two counts are in relation to Hunter Biden allegedly filling out a form that he was not using illegal drugs when he purchased a revolver in 2018 and a third count alleging that he possessed the firearm while under the influence of narcotics.

The case is being overseen by Special Counsel David Weiss who is also the US Attorney for the State of Delaware.

The now defunct plea deal would have seen the younger Biden plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and enroll in a diversion programme to avoid prosecution on the gun-related charges.