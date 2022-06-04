A second-half penalty from Dominik Szoboszlai earned Hungary a shock 1-0 win over England in the Nations League on Saturday – their first victory against Gareth Southgate’s side in 60 years.

Hungary were forced to host England ‘behind closed doors’ after being disciplined by both FIFA and UEFA for repeated racist behaviour from their fans, but the Hungarian FA said last month that children could attend the match at the Puskas Arena.

Under Article 73 of UEFA’s disciplinary regulations, children up to the age of 14 from schools and/or football academies can be invited to a match free of charge, provided they are accompanied by an adult, meaning the stadium could be half full, mostly with children.

Some of those in attendance chose to boo the England players as they took the knee in protest against racial injustice before kick off.

The most unfancied team in Nations League League A, Group Three, Hungary almost gave their youthful support something to shout about early on as Conor Coady was forced to clear off the line after Szoboszlai had bundled the ball towards goal.

England, who handed debuts to West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen and Leicester City defender James Justin, failed to make any inroads in the first half, as Adam Szalai almost scored a sensational opener from the halfway line.

England players incensed

The visitors improved after the break, with substitute Bukayo Saka seeing an effort well saved, before Hungary did take a deserved lead, but the decision from the Portuguese referee was one that did not sit well with England.

Szoboszlai converted from the penalty spot in the 66th minute after Zsolt Nagy was fouled by Chelsea defender Reece James. James seemed to lead with his arm, which did catch Nagy, who went down very easily.

England pressed on as they looked for a leveller, but they could not create a chance, ensuring their Nations League campaign got off to a disappointing start, with Germany their next League A, Group Three opponent on Tuesday. while Hungary will look to make it five wins in six when they face European champions Italy.

Match reaction from England:

Conor Coady reflects on tonight’s defeat: pic.twitter.com/g46CAnxAZg — England (@England) June 4, 2022