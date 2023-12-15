Hundreds of trucks stranded on N4 toll road toward Lebombo border

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Hundreds of trucks are stuck for kilometers on the N4 toll road leading to Lebombo border post with Mozambique. Truck drivers claim they have been stranded on the road for days. Their safety and personal hygiene have been compromised.

The trucks are heading for the port of Maputo in Mozambique, and the traffic jam is almost 40 kilometres long. And to the frustration of truck drivers who say they have been there for days, traffic is moving at a snail’s pace.

“We are not safe at night. We are being attacked, the criminals come and take our personal belongings and punch our tyres,” a truck driver says.

“I’m from Limpopo and going to Mozambique to deliver, I arrived here yesterday morning, there is no water here,” another truck driver explains.

The Truckers Association of South Africa is equally concerned. Truckers Association of South Africa president Mary Phadi says, “It is a serious concern. The matter is beyond the South African border because with our side document might be processed speedy but when you go to the other side there is different fees that must be paid with different borders in the SADC region and it has become a problem. Hence, our association has taken the initiative to meet with the SADC region on how we can resolve the matter.”

Meanwhile, traffic is flowing smoothly on the N4 and at the border, for small vehicles.

Some trucks have been diverted from Richards Bay port to deliver its goods at the Port of Maputo.

Meanwhile, more police officers have been deployed to control traffic on the roads. Provincial Community Safety and Security MEC Vusi Shongwe says their law enforcement officers will be working 24 hours around the clock to ensure the safety of travellers.

“We have agreed that we need more resources in making sure that we further intensify our plan and make sure we are visible all over the province so that those who are going to Mozambique are going there safely. And those that are coming to our province are also landing in our province safe and sound. The traffic officers are to be paid the overtime that they worked for, we are expecting them to work 24/7.”