A further 363 Indonesian citizens evacuated from Sudan arrived home on Sunday on a second flight by the country’s flag carrier Garuda Indonesia, the country’s foreign ministry said.

The conflict between Sudan’s army and a paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has triggered a rush to extract foreign diplomats and citizens by several countries including Indonesia, the United States, Japan, Germany and Britain.

The first group of Indonesian evacuees arrived back in the country on Friday, and a total of 748 citizens have been evacuated from Sudan as of Sunday.

“Not only Indonesian citizens, the government of Indonesia also helped evacuate a number of foreign citizens,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, without providing details on how many foreigners Indonesia has evacuated.